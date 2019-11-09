PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A noose was reportedly found on the Oregon Health & Science University's campus on Thursday.
OHSU said a police officer responded to one of the research buildings on the report of a noose looped over a construction cone in a secure area. The officer documented the incident and dismantled the noose.
Officers reviewed surveillance video, but OHSU said the cameras did not capture the specific area where the noose was found.
OHSU said officers will review badge reader access data to determine who may have entered the secure area.
OHSU's president and interim vice president of human resources released a joint statement on Friday, saying:
"OHSU strongly condemns the posting of a noose on our campus. This action is abhorrent, and we recognize that this symbol can be traumatic to members of our community. We regret any distress it caused and acted quickly to remove it. OHSU does not tolerate harassment or intimidation of any kind. We embrace a culture of inclusion and encourage employees, patients, visitors and students to speak out against such acts. Harsh consequences are imposed for anyone at OHSU who by word or action is hostile to others. Anyone who witnesses harassment or discrimination at OHSU is encouraged to report it."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.