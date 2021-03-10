Nora the polar bear

Nora the polar bear will be returning to the Oregon Zoo this spring. Photo courtesy of Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nora is back! After spending the past few years at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, the five-year-old polar bear returned to the Oregon Zoo late Tuesday.

“Seeing Nora this morning was so exciting,” said Nicole Nicassio-Hiskey, the zoo’s senior marine life keeper, who worked closely with the young bear during her previous time in Portland. “She has grown into a beautiful bear. Her coat looks great and she seems very comfortable already — she has been taking dips and splashing around.”

Nora, who lived at the Oregon Zoo for close to a year in 2016 and 2017, will remain off-view during a brief acclimation period. Oregon Zoo visitors can expect to see her at Polar Passage in April.

