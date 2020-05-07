Nordstrom closing Clackamas Town Center store

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – Retail chain Nordstrom confirms it is closing its Clackamas Town Center location.
The company says it’s making the decision based on the COVID-19 pandemic and on the physical footprint of its stores.
The Clackamas Town Center location is one of 16 locations the company is closing.
In a statement, the company says they selected the stores “based on a variety of factors, including the unique needs of the market, the current state of our business and real estate agreements.”
It says the stores won’t reopen to the public and will be closed by August.
“These types of decisions are never easy because we realize what this means for our employees. We’re committed to taking care of them as best we can, including providing support and resources through this transition,” the company said.
