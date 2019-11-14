NORPAC announces plant closures, massive layoffs, union hopeful another buyer will step in

BROOKS, OR (KPTV) – NORPAC Foods Inc. is planning to close two Oregon plants and lay off more than 900 workers, according to documents filed with the state and a letter from the co-operative to employees.
The decision comes after the NORPAC earlier filed for bankruptcy protection and struck a deal to sell its assets, but the agreement fell apart. The buyer that backed out is the Oregon Potato Company.
The NORPAC plants in Salem and Brooks will close and workers will be laid off in January, said CEO and President Shawn Campbell, in the letter.
However, the union representing workers told FOX 12 that nothing is set in stone yet and workers remain hopeful another buyer might step in and negotiate a deal to maintain jobs and operate the facilities.
Another plant in Stayton was closed in October, wiping out nearly 500 jobs there.
In the letter to employees, Campbell said NORPAC is continuing discussions with potential buyers and trying to secure funding but has thus far failed.
It’s not just the processing plants at stake, but also the farms.
On its website, NORPAC Foods says its fruits and vegetables come from more than 200 growers harvested on more than 40,000 acres of Willamette Valley soil.
FOX 12 reached out to NORPAC Foods and the Marion County Farm Bureau but didn’t hear back.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.