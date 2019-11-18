NORPAC employee says dozens let go at Brooks plant

BROOKS, OR (KPTV) – NORPAC Foods is already halting work at its Brooks facility, according to one employee who said he and dozens of others were let go on Friday.
Robert Jolley said he’s worked for the Marion County-based cooperative for 15 years. He said he and other workers on Wednesday received notice that they would likely lose their jobs in January. Two days later, employees were fed a pizza lunch before being told to go home and not come back unless NORPAC called, Jolley said.
“I’m devastated,” Jolley said. “I wish I had money put away, but I don’t.”
Monday, a spokesman for the union representing the workers told FOX 12 that the plant was still operating. It’s unclear how many employees remain.
FOX 12 reached out to NORPAC executives several times but didn’t hear back.
With the holidays around the corner, the timing is terrible.
“I have to take care of my family, pay my bills, keep up my insurance,” Jolley said.
For the Jolley family, insurance is everything.
“It keeps my wife alive,” Jolley said.
Tina Jolley said she was born with a liver condition that requires expensive medications. Without insurance, her prescriptions would cost nearly $1,000 per month.
“Now I’m like, what do I do?” she said. “Do I go up and sign up for Oregon Health Plan now? Or are they going to bring (Robert back to work) back for a while and then take it all away again?”
And it’s not just the some 900-plus jobs at stake: the cooperative is made up of more than 200 family farms harvesting produce in the region.
“It’s very frustrating and I feel really bad for the farmers too, because they’re going to lose out on a lot too,” Tina Jolley said. “Next year, when they go to plant their farms, where is that product going to go?”
Robert Jolley added, “I just hope maybe somewhere in the next 60 days that NORPAC can get bought and be up and running again.”
The union spokesman said there are three buyers interested in the plants in Stayton, Salem and Brooks.
The facility in Washington is being sold to the Oregon Potato Company.
