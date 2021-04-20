PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced on Tuesday a man from North Bend has been charged with sexually exploiting a female minor.
On April 15, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned an indictment against 47-year-old Shannon Stacey Weatherbee.
According to the indictment beginning around July 2017, Weatherbee is alleged to have knowingly coerced a female minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct that was transmitted online.
On April 16, Weatherbee made his first appearance in federal court and pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to begin on June 22.
Anyone who has information about possible crimes committed by Weatherbee, or the physical or online exploitation of any children, are encouraged to call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
If a child discloses an incident that did happen to him or her, or that they observed happen to someone else, the parent should not ask the child detailed questions about the incident. Instead, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the FBI immediately.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.