North Carolina sex offender was in at least 5 Oregon counties; sentenced for failing to register

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A North Carolina sex offender spent time in at least five Oregon counties before being sentenced to federal prison for failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Department of Justice.

Russell Joseph Szkolnyj, 51, pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced to 18 months in prison Thursday.

Court documents state Szkolnyj sexually abused a 6-year-old child in North Carolina in 2006. He was later convicted in 2009 and 2012 for failing to register as a sex offender in that state.

By May 2018, he had once again failed to register and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Around that time, investigators said Szkolnyj relocated to Oregon and was told to register as a sex offender by law enforcement in John Day.

In July 2018, Szkolnyj still had not registered, but he was arrested in Bend for stealing a paddleboard in a public park. Szkolnyj gave officers a false name and was eventually convicted for theft and sentenced to probation, according to the Department of Justice.

In November 2018, investigators said Szkolnyj was living in the Deschutes National Forest. He was told he could not live on public land and was ordered to leave by U.S. Forest Service law enforcement. Officers discovered Szkolnyj was still not registered as a sex offender, so the case was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Investigators determined by January of this year, Szkolnyj was staying in Hood River and heading toward Portland. He was arrested in February by officers in Hillsboro.

At the time of his arrest, investigators said Szkolnyj had been in at least five Oregon counties over an eight-month period, while failing to register as a sex offender.

Along with 18 months in federal prison, Szkolnyj was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

