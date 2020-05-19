PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A roadway in north Portland is shut down Tuesday morning after a train went off the tracks.
Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to assist Union Pacific after a train derailment damaged the North Lombard Street overpass.
No injuries have been reported.
PBOT bridge inspectors have responded to assess the damage.
Police said all lanes of North Lombard Street are closed from North Roberts Avenue to North Terminal Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.