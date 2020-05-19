PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A roadway in north Portland is shut down Tuesday morning after a train went off the tracks.
Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to assist Union Pacific after a train derailed.
Police said all lanes of North Lombard Street are closed from North Roberts Avenue to North Terminal Road.
No injuries have been reported.
No further details have been released at this time. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
