AURORA, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of North Marion High School students were evacuated Wednesday morning as firefighters and Northwest Natural crews worked to contain a natural gas leak in the area.
Approximately 600 students and staff members were evacuated from the building as a precaution, the Aurora Fire District says.
Crews responded to the leak on Grim Road just east of Boones Ferry Road Northeast around 9 a.m. and contained the gas line rupture about an hour later, according to fire officials.
North Marion students and staff members were allowed to return to school once the area had been inspected and determined to be safe.
The Hubbard Fire District was also on scene Wednesday.
It’s not clear what caused the gas line to rupture. Northwest Natural crews are investigating.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
