CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - North Oregon coast communities have come together to remind people to stay home.
With nice weather expected in the coming days, community leaders are again advising people about closures along the coast.
In Clatsop County – including the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Gearhart, Seaside and Warrenton – local beaches are closed or have limited access. Motels, vacation rentals and campgrounds are also closed to most overnight stays.
Related: Police chief says the Seaside beach is closed to everyone, and that includes you
In addition, art galleries, arcades, museums and aquariums are closed, following Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” order last month, which closed numerous businesses, banned public gatherings and directed people to stay home.
Community leaders on the coast said they have taken steps to prevent the kind of overcrowding and congestion that was experienced the weekend of March 21, when thousands of people descended on the coast, despite the pandemic.
“North Coast communities look forward to welcoming visitors after the current emergency has passed and stay-at-home orders are lifted. In the meantime, we encourage all Northwest residents to find opportunities for outdoor recreation in their own neighborhoods and communities – do the right thing and stay close to home,” according to a joint statement.
Other counties along the coast reported that their beaches might technically be open, but a state order has closed all beach access points and parking lots.
The Outdoor Alliance has tips on how to get outside responsibility.
MORE:
- Map shows global COVID-19 cases
- Sign up for daily newsletter
- Stimulus calculator
- More coronavirus coverage
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.