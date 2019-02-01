NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) – The North Plains Police Department says a 21-year-old woman reported missing and believed to be endangered Friday afternoon has been found safe in Tillamook and is being provided care.
Officers Friday afternoon responded to the McDonald’s restaurant in the 9900 block of Northwest Glencoe Road after family members reported that Christina Almaguer ran away from the location.
Family members were concerned about Almaguer's well-being and worried about her ability to make safe choices. Law enforcement said she was believed to be in crisis and could be a danger to herself.
Deputies say it's not clear how Almaguer got to Tillamook.
The sheriff's office thanked everyone who helped to spread the word.
