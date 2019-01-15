HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A North Plains Police officer was taken to the hospital after being dragged by a car Tuesday.
According to North Plains police, at about 5 p.m., the officer initiated a traffic stop on a blue 1990 Honda Accord that was driving recklessly on eastbound Highway 26 near the Northwest 185th Avenue exit.
During the traffic stop, the driver gave officers the name and birth date of another person.
Officers tried to arrest the driver for reckless driving and providing false information, but he took off, dragging an officer 10 feet and then running over one of his feet.
Police say the injured officer and the other assisting officers were able to get back into their vehicle and pursue the suspect eastbound on Highway 26.
During the pursuit, the suspect drove in the emergency lane at a high rate of speed without headlights on.
Officers stopped the chase near the Southwest Murray Boulevard exit because of safety concerns and heavy traffic.
The injured officer was transported to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center with minor injuries and was later released.
North Plains police say this is an ongoing investigation and they are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call Washington County non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
