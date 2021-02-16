North Portland businesses seeing uptick in business even with snow and power outages

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the snow and ice storm hit last week - restaurants and bars in Portland got the green light from Governor Kate Brown to reopen indoor dining.
Friday, Multnomah County moved from extreme risk to high risk, meaning indoor dining is now allowed at restaurants. They can now have a maximum capacity of 25% or 50 people, whichever is smaller.
Believe it or not, despite the snow and widespread power outages, bartender at Prost!, Patrick Sheils, said they actually had an uptick in business.
"It’s been actually very busy. We’ve been really fortunate enough to be open, we actually lost power a couple of times but we’ve been able to stay open," Sheils said.
"Made it here all weekend, yeah, snow doesn’t scare me," Todd Saunders, a customer at Prost!, said.
Sheils said while they did lose power a few times, they were happy to be there for the community during this time.
"People have been coming in because they don’t have power so we’ve been providing food and beer for them to have a place to sit down, kind of a warm spot," Sheils said.
Just down the street, Bridgetown Beerhouse was open serving up beers to its regulars. Owner David Flores said they've been busy the last few days, too.
"Especially a lot of people lost power on that Thursday and they were coming here because their work got suspended. They were like we can’t work from home now because I have no internet type of stuff. So, they came out because ‘I got nothing else to do, I don’t want to sit in the dark,'" Flores said.
