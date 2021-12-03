PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A fire in North Portland left one dead early Friday according to officials.
Portland fire crews told FOX 12 they were able to put the fire out 30 minutes after arriving. Those crews rushed to the Argyle Gardens Apartments on North Argyle Way around 2:40 a.m. Friday morning to calls of a fire on the second-floor unit of an apartment building,
On arrival, fire crews conducted a search of the building and found one person with critical injuries. Paramedics then rushed the person to a local hospital but despite efforts, the person later died from their injuries. A dog was also reportedly found in the building alive but there’s no word on its condition at this time. Animal Control Services did arrive however to provide treatment to the pet.
Investigators are now looking into the cause of fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.