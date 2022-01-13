PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a suspected hit and run crash in North Portland Wednesday night.

The North Precinct was first dispatched following a report of a person on the ground along North Denver Avenue, just south of the Interstate-5 overpass at 7:13 p.m., according to the PPB.

When officers arrived, they found a person with life-threatening injuries appearing to be from a hit and run. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.

No suspect or suspect vehicle information is being released at this time.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to the scene and is investigating.

The PPB asks if anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-2103.