KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A North Salem High School teacher was placed on administrative leave following an arrest at a Keizer restaurant.

Officers responded to a report of a fight at Hops N Drops on Keizer Station Boulevard at 9:35 p.m. Friday.

Inside the restaurant, investigators said Trisha Lynn Ebbs, 50, approached a 20-year-old woman she knew to be the victim in a sexual assault case in 2017.

Ebbs was with the parents of the man, who is now 21 years old, convicted in that sexual assault case, according to police.

Investigators said Ebbs approached the woman and began screaming at her and calling her “various expletives attributable to Trisha Ebbs’ belief about the circumstances of the 2017 crime.”

The victim’s father attempted to intervene and defend his daughter, according to police, and he pushed Ebbs. A group of men connected with Ebbs then approached that man and began shoving him, according to investigators.

Restaurant employees stepped in and separated the involved parties until police arrived.

Witnesses said Ebbs was “on top of them” in describing her interaction with the victims, according to police.

Ebbs was arrested on the charge of disorderly conduct and booked into the Marion County Jail. She was subsequently released on her own recognizance.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.

A Salem-Keizer Public Schools spokesperson said Ebbs is a heath teacher at North Salem High School. She was previously a wellness teacher at McNary High School. She was placed on administrative leave Monday, according to the district.

Police said the man convicted in the 2017 sexual assault case had assaulted the victim from the restaurant, as well as a second victim described by police as an underage girl.

