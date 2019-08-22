PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A deadly semi crash on northbound Interstate 5 in southwest Portland shut down the highway all night Wednesday and kept multiple lanes closed through Thursday afternoon.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported one lane was open by shortly after 8 a.m. By around 2 p.m., three northbound lanes had reopened.
The truck lane where the crash occurred and the northbound on-ramp from Highway 99W remained closed.
Emergency crews responded to the crash scene near Southwest Barbur Boulevard at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said a truck driver crashed into the sign bridge structure on the right side of the highway in the area where the northbound truck lane merges back into the I-5 mainline. The crash caused a fire that badly damaged the cab of the truck.
Images from scene of deadly semi crash on I-5 in SW Portland
A deadly semi crash shut down northbound I-5 in southwest Portland. STORY
Authorities said it was a single-vehicle crash. The person who died has not yet been identified.
Engineers determined the sign bridge was damaged and presented a hazard. It was moved by crane to the right shoulder.
Crews worked Thursday to separate the sign into three pieces before removing it from the highway. After the sign is taken away, the truck and trailer were set to be removed.
The trailer was empty, but ODOT said it became entangled in the sign bridge structure.
ODOT crews have inspected the area and found no other damage to I-5 or its infrastructure.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
