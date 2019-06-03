SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash has closed down part of the Salem Parkway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
ODOT said all northbound lanes of Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast are closed due to the crash that has resulted in at least one death.
The roadway will remain closed during the crash investigation.
No detour has been put in place. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, use an alternative route, or expect long delays.
This is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon for updates.
