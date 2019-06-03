SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash closed down part of the Salem Parkway for several hours.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said all northbound lanes of Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast were closed due to the crash that resulted in at least one death.
The roadway remained closed until about 7:05 a.m.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area, use an alternative route, or expect long delays during the crash investigation.
No other information has been released at this time.
