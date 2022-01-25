PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police have identified the murder victim who was shot in Northeast Portland near 82nd as 39-year-old, Aaron Williams.
On Sunday, January 23rd at 11:31 p.m., Williams was found dead by an East precinct sergeant from a gunshot wound.
FOX 12 spoke with Aaron’s mother, Keely Williams, who reflected on Aaron's character, and who he was as a person.
Keely spoke to FOX 12 about a dream she had one night before Aaron was killed saying, “I had a dream that a good friend of mine called me, she's a nurse and said I saw Aaron being brought in and he died,” and less then 24 hours later, that dream turned into a scary reality.
Aaron, who was houseless at the time, was weeks away from seeking help for his addiction, his mother says he was on a waiting list for rehab before his life was taken.
“He was fierce, and he was fearless, and he was an animal lover, he loved children so much. He’d say, ‘don’t worry I’m going to start a nonprofit. I'm going to help the homeless. I'm going to help people’. He said that was his dream, he wanted to help people, says Keely.
Now his mother place to carry on his legacy by working alongside other community members who are working to fight the gun violence crisis in Portland neighborhoods.
The suspect who shot Aaron has yet to be found, PPB is asking anyone with information about this case, please contact Detective Tony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033 or Detective Brian Sims Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2079.