PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Northeast Portland Highway is closed after police found a man dead inside a vehicle on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a car that crashed into a power pole at NE Portland Highway and Northeast 45th Avenue in the Cully neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the car.

The major crash team is assisting with the investigation, although it’s not known if the crash caused the man to die. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

NE Portland Highway is currently closed between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue for the investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.