Northeast Portland restaurant Ox to reopen its doors this weekend

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There’s another sign that Portland’s food scene is slowly getting back to where it was before COVID-19 hit. Ox restaurant will begin welcoming back guests this weekend.
Like many eateries, Ox shut down in March 2020 and reopened for outdoor dining during a short stretch last summer. They decided to see how the pandemic played out and kept their doors shut for winter. They say that months-long closure allowed them to re-examine how they operate and that they paid attention to how other restaurants pivoted during the pandemic.
"It really kind of just relights a fire that was never out but it's an amazing thing just to reexamine and to learn from good things and bad things and just be better,” said Owner Greg Denton.
Ox will operate at 50% capacity indoors. They’ve also transformed part of their parking lot into a brick garden patio.
