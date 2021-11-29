Northwest 23rd dentist office destroyed in early morning fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A dentist office on Northwest 23rd Street has been destroyed following a fire that broke out early Monday morning.

Portland Fire responded to the building near 23rd and Glisan around 1 a.m. on Monday. Crews told FOX 12 when they arrived, flames were burning through the roof.

Fire crews added because of the volume of the fire, they had no option but to attack it from the exterior first before teams were transitioned to the inside of the building.

A Portland Fire official told FOX 12 the fire was under control within 45 minutes of arrival. So far there have been no reported injuries.

Portland Fire says the cause is still under investigation.