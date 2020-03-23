Northwest Christian basketball player back home after Division II national title run cut short

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – The cancellation of March Madness trickled down to every level of college athletics, including Division II where the Northwest Christian women's basketball team was chasing down a national title dream.
FOX 12 went one-on-one with the conference Player of the Year who is back home with her family in Lake Oswego.
“Our coach was talking with another coach, and then he comes over with a really distraught look on his face and then pulls us together and is like, ‘Tournament’s over. We have to go home,’” said Morgan McKinney, a junior at Northwest Christian University.
Knocking on the doorstep of greatness, McKinney’s title run with the Northwest Christian University Beacons had the lights turned out in Iowa before the Division II national championship tournament even tipped off.
“I knew what was coming,” McKinney said.
The NCU junior and first NAIA First Team All-American in NCU history has another season to play but that’s not the case for some of her teammates in Eugene.
“I can’t even imagine. We all feel very similar ways but for the seniors, it just hits differently,” said McKinney.
McKinney and the Beacons did get to celebrate a title though, in fact, two of them as the outright Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season and tournament champions.
“Even though sadly we didn’t get to play on the big floor, we still walked away with accolades that people don’t even get to have. A lot of people make it to the conference tournament, but they don’t necessarily win league, so for us, we just couldn’t have had a better season,” she said.
