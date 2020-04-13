TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Babies in the neonatal intensive care units rely on breast milk. But when breastfeeding isn’t an option, that’s where donated milk comes in.
“It’s the very best start in life,” said Lesley Mondeaux, the executive director at Northwest Mothers Milk Bank in Tigard. “The best nutrition to help that baby grow and thrive.”
Mondeaux said one in eight infants across the Pacific Northwest are born premature.
“About 80 percent of the milk that’s donated and pasteurized here goes directly to the hospitals with NICU units,” said Mondeaux.
But staff at the bank guess donations are down 25 percent to 30 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most of our hospitals have been in touch with us and they are interested in maintaining the same amount of milk that they are used to receiving from us, so they’re concerned that there is enough milk to feed the babies that they care for,” said Joanne Ransom, clinical director at Northwest Mothers Milk Bank.
That means they’re getting creative with how a mom can donate.
“We have a team of volunteers who will do local porch pickups,” said Mondeaux. “So moms can put their milk out and put it outside, then our volunteers can pick up that milk for us or we will send a prepaid shipping container anywhere to a mom to ship back to us.”
If you’re a new mom who still needs to give blood, the bank has options for that as well.
“We’ve been working with some wonderful mobile phlebotomists who are willing to go to a mom’s house and do the blood work, which eases some of the barrier about thinking about going to a lab at this point,” said Mondeaux.
They’re hopeful these extra steps will encourage donors to finish the screening process and still give.
“I would want moms to know it’s as important now to donate milk as ever before because, despite the pandemic, babies continue to be born,” said Ransom.
For more information on how to donate, click here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
