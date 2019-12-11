CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – When Clackamas County deputies saw a frightened 4-month-old kitten stuck in a tree Wednesday, they called in the experts.
Molalla firefighters worked hard to get the uncooperative cat out of the tree.
Video from the sheriff’s office shows a firefighter standing on top of a firetruck with a long-handled tool, trying unsuccessfully to reach the animal.
Eventually, firefighters were able to rescue the cat, named Scootaloo. Firefighters and deputies worked together to return the animal home.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
