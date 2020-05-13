PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Zoo last month welcomed a new member into its giraffe family, and on Tuesday, it met the zoo’s other two giraffes, Buttercup and Desi.
Zoo officials say Kiden, an 11-foot female Masai giraffe, recently arrived from South Carolina’s Greenville Zoo and is getting along great with the other animals.
“Giraffes are herd animals, so it’s wonderful to welcome a new member of the family,” Becca Van Beek, who oversees the zoo’s Africa area, said. “Yesterday was her first day out with the boys, and she and Buttercup have been spending a lot of time together.”
Kiden has spent the last few weeks acclimating before meeting Buttercup and Desi, along with the Spekes gazelle and southern ground hornbills that share their mixed-species habitat, according to caretakers.
“Young giraffes like Kiden are naturally curious and playful, and it’s been a lot of fun to see her interacting with the other animals,” Van Beek said.
Kiden was born at the Greenville Zoo on Jan. 31, 2018, and came to Oregon as part of the Association for Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for giraffes.
The Masai subspecies of giraffe is endangered, with fewer than 33,000 believed to remain in eastern Africa, according to zoo officials.
Zoo officials say they were planning to cancel Kiden’s transfer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic pressures, but a donor to the Oregon Zoo Foundation stepped forward and completely funded the move.
“It was incredibly generous, and we are so excited about this,” Sheri Horiszny, Oregon Zoo deputy director, said. “The window for transfers is small and this move is significant for the species’ survival. Kiden is especially important, genetically speaking, because she has few relatives in the zoo population.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
