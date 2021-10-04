PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Thorns and Timbers FC owner Merritt Paulson released an open letter Monday apologizing to former Thorns players who say they were sexually coerced and harassed by then-coach Paul Riley, but fans say the apology is “not enough.”

“I speak for our entire organization in saying that we are reeling and devastated by the abuse that Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly endured while playing for the Portland Thorns under former coach Paul Riley,” Paulson said in the letter. “We applaud not only their bravery in coming forward, but their determination to be heard. It should not have been this hard, nor taken this long, at great personal and professional toll to the survivors.”

Paulson’s letter comes four days after The Athletic published an investigation accusing Riley of sexual coercion, harassment and misconduct with players, much of which happened while he was coaching the Thorns in 2014 and 2015.

Former Thorns players Sinead Farrelly and Meleana Shim both said they felt pressured by Riley to engage in inappropriate behavior or risk losing their careers. Farrelly said Riley coerced her into having sex with him on more than one occasion, and both former players said he convinced the two to kiss each other in his apartment after a long night of drinking.

The investigation also brought to light that the Thorns fired Riley in 2015 because of Shim’s allegations, but they never said publicly why his contract wasn’t renewed. He was hired by another National Women’s Soccer League team a few months later, and until last week, Riley was still head coach of the North Carolina Courage.

Although Paulson defended the organization’s immediate response to Shim’s complaint - the Thorns suspended Riley, fired him and reported everything to the league - “we then made an opaque announcement about not renewing Riley’s contract as opposed to explicitly announcing his termination, guided by what we, at the time, thought was the right thing to do out of respect for player privacy.

“I deeply regret our role in what is clearly a systemic failure across women’s professional soccer,” Paulson said.

The disturbing revelations in the report, which also include Riley “fixating” on players’ relationships and commenting about their weight, prompted the NWSL to postpone all matches over the weekend. They also forced the resignations of NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird and general counsel Lisa Levine.

The Rose City Riveters, the Thorns’ largest fan group, told Paulson to “try again” in response to the letter.

This is not accountability. This is not enough. Try again. #BAONPDX — Rose City Riveters (@PDXRivetersSG) October 4, 2021

At Sunday’s Timbers game, the stands were filled with Thorns supporters who waved signs supporting the players and calling for the Thorns to terminate Timbers and Thorns General Manager Gavin Wilkinson.

Watching Timbers-Inter Miami and I truly wasn't expecting FS1 to openly show the signs and for the commentary crew to discuss it live on air. pic.twitter.com/Fl1KObQMhJ — Douglas Reyes-Ceron (@dreyesceron) October 3, 2021

FIFA and U.S. Soccer have also opened investigations into the case.

Paulson laid out eight steps the organization has taken to respond to the firestorm, including hiring a female former federal prosecutor to investigate the team’s 2015 investigation into Riley.

“Ultimately, we could have done more,” Paulson said.