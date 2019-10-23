HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - With more than a thousand suspected vaping-related illnesses across the country, dozens of deaths, and temporary state bans on certain products, many parents are worried about their kids vaping.
That’s why Hillsboro School District and the Washington County Tobacco Prevention Coordinator held a meeting about youth vaping Wednesday night.
They shared information and tips to help families understand what's going on.
The latest numbers from the Center for Disease Control include more than 1,400 cases of lung injury associated with vaping and 33 deaths. Two of those deaths occurred in Oregon.
The Washington County Tobacco Prevention Coordinator is talking to parents and students from Hillsboro SD about vaping. Covering what vaping is, the appeal, the dangers, and how parents can talk to their kids about it. pic.twitter.com/jU57gSXJnl— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) October 24, 2019
The CDC is still investigating what exactly is causing these, while advising people of all ages not to vape.
“A lot of especially parents don’t know what to look for, don’t know what these substances are or the devices, what they look like, but also a lot of kids don’t realize what they’re actually getting into their bodies," Gwyn Ashcom, a tobacco prevention coordinator for Washington County, said. "They don’t realize that these products do contain nicotine as well as other chemicals. Sometimes, they just think it’s essential oils or flavored water and they’re just not brought up to speed on what’s actually in them."
Those at the meeting said this is especially worrisome for kids.
Corrine Albrecht is a mom of five. She said her oldest kids have all tried vaping and they don’t always see eye-to-eye on this.
“I hear all the time, my kids come home and tell me that there’s vapes in the classroom all over in every school district and the teachers don’t know they’re there," Albrecht said. "The kids are vaping at school, what’s to say that my kindergartener next year is not going to see one be around, one that a classmate could have one from an older sibling, it just, it scares me to have her going into school now."
“I feel like, you know, if you get the right ingredients then it’s, and you know, you’re responsible using it, it is a much healthier alternative to things like smoking, just because it’s healthier than smoking, I would argue, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s healthy in general, ya know, so I definitely understand that argument,” Cameron Salewski, Albrecht's son, said.
The district has some tips for talking to kids about vaping. They advise:
- To make it a conversation, not a lecture.
- Don’t wait for a “perfect time” to talk; bring it up in the car or even waiting for an appointment.
- Ask your kid what they think about vaping.
- Be open and honest.
