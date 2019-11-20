PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Cookie and Ginger can’t fly, but they’re fluffy, and apparently, have hairy feet.
The animals arrived at the Oregon Zoo early this week, and while they’re not part of Santa’s sleigh team, the zoo hopes to use them to share reindeer facts with the public.
“Most people know about reindeer because of their connection to Santa Claus, which is a lot of fun, but we’re especially excited to share some lesser-known facts, like the way their hooves click when they walk,” Don Moore, the zoo’s director, said.
The animals are the only species of deer where both male and females grow large antlers.
They’re also covered in two layers of hair, which extend from their nose to the bottom of their feet. The undercoat is fine and soft for warmth and top layer of hair is hollow to hold in body heat, the zoo says. Air between the hair layers keeps them buoyant in water, so they can swim across big rivers and lakes during migration.
Cookie and Ginger will live at the zoo through early January across from the Vollum Aviary.
