Not on Niko's watch: K-9 helps seize over $750,000 worth of meth

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau narcotics officers recovered about 33 pounds of meth on Thursday, thanks in part to an officer and his K-9 partner Niko.
In total, the methamphetamine was estimated to be 300,000 dosage units -- valued at over $750,000 -- and was intended for distribution in the Portland metropolitan area, police said.
The bureau said that the person who was carrying the drugs was arrested. The suspect's identity was not released, and police did not report what charges they may face.
Police also did not say where the arrest took place.
"This case highlights the important work our K9 teams do to increase public safety," said Assistant Chief Andrew Shearer. "Methamphetamine is a dangerous narcotic that destroys and takes lives. The work of the Narcotics and Organized Crime unit is critical to interdict drugs before they flood our community."
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
