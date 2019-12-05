PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Porch pirates steal millions of packages each year in the United States, and the opportunity explodes during the busy Christmas season.
Hilliary and Ken Montero recently found themselves victims of package thefts for the first time in their 10 years living in their southeast Portland home.
“It’s definitely a very violating feeling,” Ken said.
The theft was caught on the couple’s surveillance cameras. It shows a man walk up to their porch and open a box cutter to slice a package. He leaves the box and the contents there but then walks away with two other packages.
He dumps the contents of one – a coat – in a nearby port-a-potty.
A construction worker found it, and that’s when the Monteros got another surprise on their surveillance cameras.
“He comes up and rings the door bell and then he looks up at the camera and shows that he’s got these things and he’s setting them in the corner,” Hilliary said.
As for the other missing package -- “it’s his big Christmas present, so I can’t say what it was,” Hilliary said. “I was very excited about it.”
Hilliary said the gift was expensive and not easy to replace, as it was a custom order from an artist.
A report released last year by Shorr packaging claims that Portland ranks fifth in the country for Google searches about stolen amazon packages.
Experts recommend that online shoppers arrange to have packages arrive when they’ll be home or consider having them shipped to a workplace or lockbox location.
“I am reaching out to the post office to see about them delivering packages to other locations that are more secure,” Hilliary said.
“I’m going to be printing up some fliers with his face on them and tacking them up and down the street so that people can look out for him,” Hilliary said of the suspect.
Anybody with information on the case should contact Portland police.
