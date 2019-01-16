PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend nearly three years ago will spend the next 18 years behind bars.
Spencer T. Johnson, 39, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges last week. The charges were reduced from a murder charge he was originally facing.
Police say Johnson shot and killed 48-year-old Cory Lumber at the Misty Fir Apartments in southeast Portland in July 2016.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says Johnson and Lumber had been in a relationship for approximately three months and says Lumber moved in with Johnson about a month before she was killed.
Lumber’s sister spoke to the court during the sentencing on Wednesday.
“In this tragic case we truly, firmly believe there can’t be any true or real justice, because nothing is fair,” she said. “Nothing can bring her back. Cory will not be around to see her children become adults.”
Police reports show John had a history of domestic violence, causing a previous girlfriend to state that “he is eventually going to kill”.
