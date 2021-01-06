Electoral College Protests

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPTV) - Multiple Oregon lawmakers tweeted from Washington D.C. on Wednesday as pro-Trump protesters clashed with police and entered the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer referred to the people storming the Capitol as “domestic terrorists.”

Blumenauer would then say he and his staff are “fine, but this situation is not.”

Rep. Peter DeFazio also reported that he was safe, but “horrified.” “This is nothing shot of a direct assault on our democracy,” Defazio stated.

Sen. Ron Wyden reported that he was safe Wednesday. 

Re. Suzanne Bonamici, Rep. Cliff Bentz and Rep. Kurt Schrader also released statements on Twitter. 

The U.S. Capitol was placed on lockdown Wednesday as thousands of pro-Trump protesters rallied and marched in Washington D.C. Senators were evacuated as protesters entered the Capitol.

The protests were in response to congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.

Maddog 10
Maddog 10

Funny how they didn't condemn BLM and Antifa when they were burning down Portland and rioting, oh that's right they were Democrats doing that.

boo
boo

I agree 150%

Tyrell Higgs
Tyrell Higgs

Pffft, have they ever seen Portland?

Toothache
Toothache

The democrats started a war and now they are crying foul. Wahhhhh

Merlin
Merlin

Excellent! Let it begin.

DefundTheMedia
DefundTheMedia

No it's not. Its people not putting up with TRUE bullies and cheaters on the left!

