WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPTV) - Multiple Oregon lawmakers tweeted from Washington D.C. on Wednesday as pro-Trump protesters clashed with police and entered the U.S. Capitol.
Rep. Earl Blumenauer referred to the people storming the Capitol as “domestic terrorists.”
The people storming the U.S. Capitol building right now are domestic terrorists emboldened by Trump and every Republican who has spread lies about the results of the presidential election.This has to stop.— Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) January 6, 2021
Blumenauer would then say he and his staff are “fine, but this situation is not.”
Thanks to everyone who has reached out to ensure me and my staff are safe.We are fine, but this situation is not.— Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) January 6, 2021
Rep. Peter DeFazio also reported that he was safe, but “horrified.” “This is nothing shot of a direct assault on our democracy,” Defazio stated.
I am safe, but I am horrified at the dangerous actions of those now storming the Capitol in an effort to overturn the will of the people. This is nothing short of a direct assault on our democracy.— Rep Peter DeFazio (@RepPeterDeFazio) January 6, 2021
Sen. Ron Wyden reported that he was safe Wednesday.
My staff and I are safe and sheltering in place in a secure location. We will continue following the guidance of U.S Capitol Police and recommend others in the area do the same.— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 6, 2021
Re. Suzanne Bonamici, Rep. Cliff Bentz and Rep. Kurt Schrader also released statements on Twitter.
I am currently sheltering in place and safe.— Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) January 6, 2021
Peaceful protest is essential to our society. Violent protest is not. I urge all to respect @CapitolPolice and allow Congress to resume deliberation in the electoral process #OR02— Congressman Cliff Bentz (@RepBentz) January 6, 2021
My staff and I are in an undisclosed safe location.— Rep. Kurt Schrader (@RepSchrader) January 6, 2021
The U.S. Capitol was placed on lockdown Wednesday as thousands of pro-Trump protesters rallied and marched in Washington D.C. Senators were evacuated as protesters entered the Capitol.
The protests were in response to congressional deliberations over challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.
(6) comments
Funny how they didn't condemn BLM and Antifa when they were burning down Portland and rioting, oh that's right they were Democrats doing that.
I agree 150%
Pffft, have they ever seen Portland?
The democrats started a war and now they are crying foul. Wahhhhh
Excellent! Let it begin.
No it's not. Its people not putting up with TRUE bullies and cheaters on the left!
