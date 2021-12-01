Nov. 16, 2021 declared Darcelle Day by Portland City Council

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The world's oldest performing drag queen is getting yet another honor from the City of Portland.

Walter Cole - who is better known as Darcelle XV - appeared before the City Council on Wednesday where commissioners announced that Nov. 16, 2021 will be known as "Darcelle Day" in the City of Portland.

Nov. 16 is Darcelle XV's birthday. The nightlife icon just turned 91 last month.

Commissioner Dan Ryan talked about how important Darcelle XV Showplace is to the city.

"I've spent many memorable evenings at Darcelle's and what I witness is people from rural Oregon, people from other cities across the country and internationally, and they are just buzzing with joy leaving what you created, which is a sanctuary," Ryan said.

Darcelle XV Showplace was placed on the National Register of Historic Places last month. It is the longest running cabaret and drag show in the United States.

