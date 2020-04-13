COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - While the weather may be nice, officials in Oregon want to remind the public to stay close to home.
Many public parks and recreational areas in the state of Oregon are closed, especially in the Columbia River Gorge.
Still, park rangers say they're seeing hundreds of people trying to go to state parks and drive on part of the Historic Columbia River Highway.
"If folks would have gone for a scenic drive and stayed in the car or not removed barricades or move barricades - we really wanted to leave the area open so folks could take that scenic drive," said Clay Courtright, an Oregon State Parks manager for the Columbia River Gorge.
Courtright says pictures taken in the Gorge show people are not obeying to the closures.
Fresh skid marks in the Vista House parking lot, a closed sign that was moved, and cars lined up on the Troutdale Bridge are just a few exmaples.
"Park rangers - we want to take folks on a hike. Go hike the trails, see the wildflowers. It's a beautiful time of year in the Gorge, but now is not the time unfortunately," Courtright said.
Starting last week, park rangers began manning closures at Bridal Veil and Larch Mountain to turn people away, and still on average, each site sees a car every six minutes.
"We thought rather than staying in a home like we have been for a month now, we'd go for a road trip that keeps us in the car and away from other people," said Heath Curry, who was visiting the Gorge. "We figured maybe the road would be open so we could at least enjoy the view, but I guess not."
The rules apply to bicyclists too.
"I hate to have to have it happen, but I guess there's a reason for it. Learn to live with it and accept it," said Mike Sloan.
Locals are allowed through and the highway opens up over night. But the parks are closed 24/7.
Courtright says it really is a tough situation but to keep everyone safe that's how it has to be.
Going past the closures is criminal trespassing which is a misdemeanor and can result in a fine of about a thousand to two thousand dollars.
Why are portlanders so selfish? Stay the heck out, go on a naked bike ride. Go get something pierced, go get your hair dyed, go be weird somewhere else. Go back to your home state. Why can't you obey anything. Start giving out fines and tickets... big ones. What jerks Portland citizens are.
