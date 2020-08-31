Now more critical then ever to have kids’ allergies and asthma under control, doctor says

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While many students will return to school online this year, some schools and day cares are offering some in-person classes.
For parents with kids who have asthma, there are a lot of questions about how to stay safe in the age of COVID-19.
Like many kids, 10-year-old Rachael Grace Wilborn is sort of looking forward to going back to school.
“I like seeing my friends but I don't really like school in general,” Wilborn said.
The Wilborns had concerns because Rachael has asthma, allergies, and eczema, so they reached out to their allergist. They said in the face of everything going on, their daughter also started a recent medication.
Dr. J. Allen Meadows, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, says now more than ever, it’s critical that your child’s allergies and asthma are under control.
“There’s not a one size fits all answer for every child or every situation,” Meadows said. “If your asthma allergies are out of control, then certainly, that increases the risk of going back to school.”
Allergists say parents should prepare kids to wear masks. While some with asthma may feel masks make breathing more difficult, a mask shouldn’t impair breathing in someone with well controlled asthma.
The school nurse and teacher should have a copy of your child’s allergy and asthma action plan and all medications should be up to date.
Parents should also know the difference between the symptoms of COVID-19 and asthma and allergies.
“If you've got a fever, that's not asthma, that's not sinus, that's not allergy,” Meadows said. “That's something that's viral.”
The Wilborn family feels confident in their decision to send the children back to school, saying they feel that her asthma is well controlled. They say they are hoping for a happy and healthy school year.
According to Center for Disease Control, the average classroom of about 30 students will have about three kids with asthma.
If you’re looking for some guidance for your child, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America put together a back-to-school checklist.
