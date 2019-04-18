NPS looking for looters who stole artifacts from Lewis and Clark National Historical Park

ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) – The National Park Service is investigating after they say artifacts were stolen during a recent illegal excavation at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.
Officials say the illegal dig occurred at a listed archeological site near the Netul River Trail within the park. They say the site was severely damaged and many artifacts are now missing.
They’re now asking for help finding the people who are responsible for it.
The most severe damage was reported along the bank of a tidal river, where approximately 15 cubic yards of soil was disturbed, which is about the size of one-and-a-half dump trucks, the National Parks Service Investigative Branch says. Evidence indicates a metal detector was used to locate artifacts and dig nine other holes, according to investigators.
The impacted area is also home to a rare salt marsh plant association containing Lyngbye's sedge and Pacific silverweed, which is "so uncommon it is classified as imperiled in the state of Oregon," Carla Cole, a park natural resource program manager, says.
If you were hiking on the Netul River Trail around or before March 20, or if you have information that could help investigators identify those responsible for this crime, you’re asked to call or text the ISB tip line at 888-653-0009.
You can also submit a tip online at www.nps.gov/ISB, or through email at nps_isb@nps.gov.
