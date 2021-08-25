PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday that the number of hospitalized patients for COVID-19 has increased once again.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,080, which is 80 more than Tuesday. There are 295 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 12 more than the previous day. More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

OHA says there are 44 available adult ICU beds out of 662 total (7% availability) and 320 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,256 (8% availability).

Oregon will deploy “crisis teams” of hundreds of nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and nursing assistants to regions of the state hardest hit by a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations that have stretched hospitals to the limit, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday.

There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,086. OHA reported 2,777 new cases, bringing the state total to 263,164.