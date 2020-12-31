PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Numerous businesses, including a nonprofit and government property, were vandalized during a march in downtown Portland Wednesday evening.
Police said a group of about 40 people began marching from Director Park, located at 815 Southwest Park Avenue, at about 7 p.m.
The group went east to Southwest 3rd Avenue, south to Southwest Jefferson Street, back west to the South Park Blocks, and then back to disperse from Director Park, according to police.
During the march, police said people in the group broke windows, spray painted buildings, fired paintballs, and caused other damage to the downtown area.
Businesses damaged during the march include:
- The Oregon Historical Society
- Portland Police Bureau
- TriMet
- PacWest Center
- Starbucks Coffee, located at 1300 SW 3rd Avenue
- Director Park facilities (Portland Parks and Recreation)
- The University Club
- The Old Courthouse
- Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse
- Portland City Hall
- First Republic Bank
Officers attempted to contact one person during the march, according to police. A patrol vehicle was also spray painted.
Police said no arrests were made, but the investigation is ongoing.
Any businesses that were damaged can make an online report at www.portlandoregon.gov/police/cor/. Please reference case number 20-383984.
Anyone with information about suspects can email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-383984.
