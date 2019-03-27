PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As Portland Trail Blazers star Jusuf Nurkic recovers from surgery after a gruesome leg injury in Monday night’s game, fans are rallying around him in a pretty big way.
They want to create a billboard to show the “Bosnian Beast” some love.
“It’s just really cool to have this feeling of a big group of people wanting to show love and support for a player who has just done a ton on and off the court for the city, for the team,” fan Al Nelson told FOX 12.
Nelson is the one who created the crowdfunding page for the project and as of Wednesday afternoon, more than half of the $8,000 goal had already been donated by nearly 200 people.
Nelson grew up in Portland and has been a lifelong Blazers fan, in fact, he was at Monday’s game when Nurkic went down.
But he is quick to say this is not his project.
“This is very much a big group effort on behalf of all the fans that I don’t even think know each other personally,” Nelson said, adding that he first saw the idea on comment threads on a Blazers’ Reddit page after the injury.
He said fans were talking about wanting to create a billboard to show Nurkic how much he means to Rip City, and Nelson said he simply acted as an organizer by setting up the donation page. He said countless other fans have come together to donate their time, money and design services to make the project happen.
A final design hasn’t been chosen yet, but they hope to find a billboard site near the Moda Center and plan to rent it for a month.
And, of course, they hope Nurkic gets to see it.
“I just hope that he can really feel what we’re trying to say,” Nelson said. “And that’s we love you and we’re here and the city stands behind you and we appreciate everything you do for the city and the team.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
