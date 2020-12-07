SALEM, OR (KPTV)- A nurse put on administrative leave for posting a controversial TikTok video is no longer employed at Salem Hospital.
The video downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic.
In the video, the nurse is seen wearing scrubs and a stethoscope around her neck in what appears to be a break room. The caption over the video reads: "When my coworkers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I am out and let my kids have playdates."
Salem Health confirmed to FOX 12, the nurse is no longer an employee.
