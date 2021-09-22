PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Kaiser Permanente workers may vote to strike next month if they are unable to reach a contract agreement. This comes after months of negotiations in the midst of a nationwide healthcare staffing crisis.

The Kaiser Permanente workers are represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals.

"We're demanding that Kaiser offer proposals that will help stabilize` the health of our community," Jodi Barschow, RN and Oregon Federation of Nurses President, said.

Barschow said there've been patient care issues before the pandemic. She said for years, health care systems have operated with lean staffing while they've been seeing an increasing number of patients.

We're operating under a very lean system, higher acuity, higher volume of patients that are coming in through the doors," she said. "So we absolutely must have staffing, and that's our number one priority."

In current negotiations with Kaiser, Barschow said the union is concerned current proposals from the company would accelerate the staffing crisis it's asking for the company to invest in its employees and patients.

The union said 3300 employees are eligible to strike at the end of the month when their contracts expire. She said the union is also concerned about low wages.

"We've put our proposals forward, but when Kaiser is offering one percent or one percent lump sum," Barschow said. "That's far below community standard, and we are definitely expecting an increase to that proposal."

But Kaiser says employees represented by OFNHP earn 27 percent above the average market wage. "Our goal is to keep and continue providing market-leading wages and benefits," Kaiser Permanente COO Wendy Watson said. "We want to attract and retrain. So that's our goal. We want to get back to the table and come to an agreement with them."

Watson said the company is trying to do as many things as it can to get through the staffing crunch.

"Hiring additional staff, we're bringing in traveler support cause part of this is an increase in demand that's you know partly related to the COVID surge," she said. "We should get through this and hopefully at some point get to a more normal demand level. National Guard has been in helping us. We've been leveraging our own internal workforce to help in the hospitals in particular where we've been challenged."

Watson expressed gratitude to Kaiser employees.

"I mean, what they've been doing has been just amazing, incredible dedication and commitment, and we're so incredibly grateful for," she said. "That so I don't that to be lost in any of these discussions."

The union will vote to authorize a strike sometime in October if they can't reach an agreement before then. Then by law, the union says Kaiser would be given a 10-day notice before workers walk out.

The union plans to hold a rally on Sept. 28.