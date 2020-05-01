Nurses call for fair contract in Hillsboro, demand protections against COVID-19

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Friday marked May Day, a day that has become known as a celebration for the workers and also a day of protests.
In the Portland metro area on Friday, there were a few protests, including a group of nurses outside the OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center, also known as Tuality Healthcare.
Nurses at the facility are demanding protections against COVID-19. They’re also calling for a fair contract. They say the protest is a last-ditch effort to have their voices heard.
“After two months of negotiations, Tuesday, a 17-hour bargaining session, management walked away,” a spokesperson said. “We’re asking for them to hear what it is we’re asking for, we are asking to protect our sick leave, we’re asking to protect our break relief program so that nurses can get their breaks, and we’re asking to be informed of when we’ve gotten potential contact with a COVID-19 patient.”
According to the Oregon Nurses Association, the nurses at the Hillsboro medical center are currently working without a contract.
OHSU in a statement to FOX 12 said, in part, that “during these daunting challenges, Hillsboro Medical Center remains committed to negotiation with the ONA in good faith and with deep appreciation for the critical role nurses play in caring for our community.”
OHSU goes on to say that “Hillsboro Medical Center maintains PPE supplies according to both Oregon Health Authority and CDC guidelines. We have purposefully cohorted and used extended wear techniques as an approved standard to be sure we could maintain safety and protection”.
