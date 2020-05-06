PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - May 6 is National Nurses Day, which kicks off National Nurses Week.
In a big showing of support, law enforcement officers and first responders across the Portland metro area put on a parade in honor of nurses and all front line medical workers.
A long line of cruisers and fire engines made its way to multiple hospitals across the city with lights on and sirens blaring, drawing medical workers out of buildings to wave and take photos with their phones.
The parade, which was a first for Portland, started at Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham and went past Legacy Emanuel, OHSU, and other hospitals.
Eight agencies participated in the Nurses Day parade, including Portland and Gresham police departments, Portland Fire & Rescue, and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt Bryan White said police officers get approached by members of the public out in the community all the time who want to say thank you. Front line health care workers stuck inside of buildings don't get that same opportunity.
"They don't have the benefit of driving around with signs on their cars that say I'm a nurse, I'm a doctor, for folks to give them that thanks," White said. "So this is a really fun way for us to kind of pay that forward to them."
Sgt. White said it was clear that staff members at the hospitals along the parade route were smiling behind their masks.
