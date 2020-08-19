PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With kids out of the classroom and spending a lot of time at the computer instead, there's new concern that childhood obesity could get worse.
Many kids will be learning from home this fall and they may not be on a steady eating schedule or getting enough physical activity.
It's a recipe for childhood obesity to become much worse.
"Before the pandemic, it was already a concern," said Mariah Campoy, primary care provider and nutritionist. "When I was in pediatrics, we saw kids gaining weight over the year, like 20 pounds, and so I can only imagine that them being home it could be more. It's kind of scary to think of that."
Campoy says the effects of obesity in kids can be profound.
"These kids are already faced with heart disease and things that you don't hear about until you're in your 40s or 50s or 60s," Campoy said.
"Just like everything it's a huge transition to make," said Jonathan Rother, high school physical education teacher and basketball coach.
Rother says the key to keeping fit is unplugging.
"With all the technology in our face right now, we're staying home, working from home, kids are on tablets, their cell phones, they're doing work on the computers. Take this time and disconnect - go for a walk," said Rother.
During school hours, Rother is sending workout videos to his students in physical education.
"We are going through a round ourselves, and then depending on the workout, we leave it up to our students to do anywhere from three to five to seven rounds," Rother said.
Both experts say it's important for families to get involved so kids stay on task.
"It all starts with the parents, you know, you can't expect the kids to do anything. They want to mimic their parents," said Campoy.
"Get involved. See what they're doing, participate with them," Rother said.
