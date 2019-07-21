NW Cornelius Pass Road closure to begin on Monday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Part of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road is about to close for several months, starting Monday.
It’s for a big safety improvement project covering a five-mile section of the road, which has a long history of crashes.
Neighbors FOX 12 spoke with say they welcome the changes, even if it’s a bit inconvenient.
“Whenever they’re doing construction, it’s a little bit of an inconvenience but you know, don’t sweat the small stuff,” said neighbor Linda McQuinn. “It’s going to improve eventually, so that’s what you look forward to.”
This map shows one of the detours that will be in place.
The road will be closed between Highway 30 and Old Cornelius Pass Road.
The closure starts at 3 a.m. Monday and will last through late September.
