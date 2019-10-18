NW Cornelius Pass Road open again Friday following 13-week closure

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A five-mile stretch of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road was set to reopen Friday evening following a 13-week closure for safety improvements, including removing hazardous trees, realigning curves, and adding guardrails.
Construction on the road between Highway 30 and Northwest Germantown Road in Washington County began in July and was expected to end in September, but continued through mid-October.
Crews also repaired potholes, cleaned and replaced signs, trimmed vegetation, and repainted lane stripes.
The road was expected to reopen around 5 p.m. Friday.
Two additional safety improvements will be completed on the road between Highway 30 and Northwest Skyline Boulevard in summer 2020, according to officials. The section of Cornelius Pass Road south of Skyline will not need to close during those improvements.
A temporary traffic signal on the project’s detour route at Highway 30 and Northwest Newberry Road was turned off and covered Friday, but will be turned on again when work resumes next summer.
Several crashes involving truckers using detour routes were reported during Northwest Cornelius Pass Road’s 13-week closure.
