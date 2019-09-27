WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Northwest Cornelius Pass Road is set to reopen mid-October, officials say.
The Multnomah County Transportation plans to reopen NW Cornelius Pass Road to traffic in mid-October, but construction of safety improvements on the road will continue in 2020.
Construction on the road began in July and was expected to be completed in September; however, the construction team experienced a number of schedule impacts that prevented project completion within the permitted season for paving and in-water work, according to officials.
“We are profoundly disappointed that we were not able to complete construction during this year’s road closure,” Multnomah County’s Transportation Division Director Ian Cannon said. “We know that this road closure has been very disruptive to thousands of commuters, residents and businesses. We thank everyone for their patience during construction. When completed, this project will make Cornelius Pass Road safer for all road users. We are committed to improving safety on the road and completing this project in 2020.”
The county plans to complete work that is needed to reopen the road by Oct. 18.
On Oct. 18, ODOT plans to close the ramp from Highway 30 to I-405 south in northwest Portland for 11 days of repairs.
Officials said trucks that have been detoured from Cornelius Pass Road onto Highway 30 and I-405 would face a longer detour during the ODOT work. Rain and colder weather also prevented much of the remaining Cornelius Pass Road work from being completed.
